IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will Scorecards Be Released, Check Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result on the official website ibps.in. Those who clear the prelims will become eligible to appear for the mains examination scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Date

Candidates can expect the preliminary examination result for RRB Clerk posts to be announced before the third week of January, 2026. The examination was held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The recruitment drive of RRB Clerk 2025 aims to fill 8,022 posts.

Direct link to download - "IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Download Link"

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Result link.

Select "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth, then click on the submit button.

Your qualifying status (qualified/not qualified) will appear on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Candidates can expect the provisional allotment of posts to be done before March, 2026 (official date)- once the interview along with prelims and mains examination have been successfully conducted.