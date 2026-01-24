IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced, Admit Card Released For Mains

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims 2025 exam. Candidates qualified in the Prelims will now be eligible to appear in the IBPS RRB Mains exam. The Mains exam is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

IBPS has also released the admit cards for the Mains exam. Candidates must download and check all the details on the admit cards.

The prelims exam to fill 8,022 posts was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The examination is conducted to fill the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result: Steps to check the result

• Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

• Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Result link.

• Step 3: Select "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".

• Step 4: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth and submit.

• Step 5: Your qualifying status (qualified/not qualified) will appear on the screen.

• Step 6: Download and save your result for future reference.