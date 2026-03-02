IBPS Clerk Mains 2025 Result: Scorecard Released, Download Directly Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Personnel Banking (IBPS) has released the Clerk mains examination result today, March 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result through the official website ibps.in. or through the direct link here. The result does not includes allotment for Chandigarh. Selected candidates will be called for Document verification and a medical examination before onboarding.

The examination was conducted on November 29 and December 2, 2026 for recruitment of 15,701 vacancies of Customer Service Associates.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result: How To Download Scorecards?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

Click on "CRP Clerial Cadre" on the homepage.

Then, click on the "Result of online main examination".

Enter your registration number and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Download Link"

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Name of the Candidate

Father's Name

Category & Sub Category

State applied for

Mains Exam Date

Qualifying Status

A preliminary examination and language proficiency test was conducted during the earlier stages of Common Recruitment process (CRP) for CSA posts. The marking scheme stated one-fourth reduction in marks for incorrect answers.

The age limit for IBPS Clek recruitment was between 20 and 28 years, with the cut-off date for age calculation fixed as August 1, 2025. Age relaxation was applicable.