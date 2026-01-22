IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 (OUT): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3 Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in. The scorecards will remain available for download until January 27, 2026.

To access the scorecard, candidates must log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth. The scorecard displays the marks obtained in the mains examination. Candidates are advised to save and print a copy of the scorecard, as it will be required during the interview stage.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

IBPS RRB Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,314 vacancies across various Regional Rural Banks. The scale-wise breakup is as follows:

Officer Scale 1: 3,928 posts

Officer Scale 2: 1,184 posts

Officer Scale 3: 202 posts

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 Scorecard: How To Download

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 scorecard link.

Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS has also released its tentative examination calendar for 2026-27 for recruitment to Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The calendar includes schedules for posts such as Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT), Specialist Officers (SO), Customer Service Associates (CSA), and RRB Officers and Assistants.

According to the schedule, the PO/MT preliminary examinations will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. The Specialist Officers exam is scheduled for August 29, while the Customer Service Associates (CSA) examination will be conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026.