IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: Mains Scores For Scale 1, 2, 3 Officers Out, Check Steps To Download

IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) PO Mains results. Those who appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official website using their roll number, password, and date of birth. The examination for Officer Scale I main vacancies and the Officer Scale II and III single online examination was held on September 29. The two-hour-long main examination for Officer Scale I posts comprised 200 questions carrying 200 marks.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Select the RRB Clerk Officer Scale I, II, or III result link.

Input your login credentials, including registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth.

Submit and check the result.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,923 Group A officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B office assistant (multipurpose) posts at the regional rural banks.