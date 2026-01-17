IBPS Announces Exam Schedule For 2026-27 Recruitment, Check Details To Apply

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for CRP (PSBs and RRBs) online exam. The exams are set to begin in August and conclude in January 2027. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will have the option to fill the online application forms soon. The following is the schdule of the exams: PSBs - CRP PO/MT-XVI, CRP SPL-XVI & CRP CSA -XVI Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) Specialist Officers (SPL) Customer Service Associates (CSA) Preliminary Examination 22nd and 23rd August 2026 29th August 2026 10th and 11th October 2026 Main Examination 4th October 2026 1st November 2026 27th December 2026

RRBs - CRP RRBs-XV (Officers Scale I, II & III) and CRP RRBs-XV (Office Assistants)

Officer Scale I Officer Scale II and III Office Assistants Preliminary Examination 21st and 22nd November 2026 NA 6th, 12th and 13th December 2026 Main/ Single Examination 20th December 2026 20th December 2026 30th January 2027

The registration process will be conducted through online mode only. IBPS will conduct a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

The following are the documents required while submitting the online application form:

Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Photograph uploaded must be a recent passport colour picture and should be clearly visible.

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their "live photograph" at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.

Signature uploaded should not be in capital letters and should be clearly visible.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in for detailed notification.

