Advertisement

IBPS Announces Exam Schedule For 2026-27 Recruitment, Check Details To Apply

IBPS announces exam dates for Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers, CSA, and RRB posts

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IBPS Announces Exam Schedule For 2026-27 Recruitment, Check Details To Apply
  • IBPS has released the tentative calendar for CRP exams from August 2026 to January 2027
  • PSBs exams include PO/MT, Specialist Officers, and Customer Service Associates with specified dates
  • RRBs exams cover Officer Scales I, II, III, and Office Assistants with preliminary and main exam dates
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for CRP (PSBs and RRBs) online exam. The exams are set to begin in August and conclude in January 2027. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will have the option to fill the online application forms soon. 

The following is the schdule of the exams: 

PSBs - CRP PO/MT-XVI, CRP SPL-XVI & CRP CSA -XVI

Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT)Specialist Officers (SPL)Customer Service Associates (CSA)
Preliminary Examination22nd and 23rd August 202629th August 202610th and 11th October 2026
Main Examination4th October 20261st November 202627th December 2026

RRBs - CRP RRBs-XV (Officers Scale I, II & III) and CRP RRBs-XV (Office Assistants)

Officer Scale IOfficer Scale II and IIIOffice Assistants
Preliminary Examination21st and 22nd November 2026NA6th, 12th and 13th December 2026
Main/ Single Examination20th December 202620th December 202630th January 2027

The registration process will be conducted through online mode only. IBPS will conduct a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. 

The following are the documents required while submitting the online application form: 

  • Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file 
  • Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file 
  • Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file 
  • Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file 

Photograph uploaded must be a recent passport colour picture and should be clearly visible. 

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their "live photograph" at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone. 

Signature uploaded should not be in capital letters and should be clearly visible.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in for detailed notification.
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com