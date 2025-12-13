How Centre Is Expediting Bank Recruitment Exams, Result Declarations For 2026

In a significant reform aimed at improving efficiency and transparency in bank recruitment, the Centre has streamlined the examination and result declaration process for public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), nationalised banks (NBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs).

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance has initiated a series of measures to standardise recruitment timelines and bring greater predictability to examinations conducted through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Recruitment for SBI, NBs and RRBs is conducted through the IBPS framework, aligning with the requirements of individual banks. Traditionally, RRB examinations were held first, followed by those for nationalised banks and SBI, with results also declared in the same order. This sequencing led to a recurring trend where candidates initially joined RRBs and later moved to nationalised banks and SBI, triggering high attrition levels and operational challenges across banks.

"Typically, examinations for RRBs are administered prior to those for NBs and the SBI. The results are subsequently announced in a similar sequence. Nevertheless, a notable trend has emerged wherein newly recruited candidates frequently transition from RRBs to NBs, and subsequently to SBI. This migration has resulted in significant attrition within the banks and has posed operational challenges," the official release states.

Taking note of this issue, the DFS undertook a comprehensive review of the recruitment cycle and result declaration pattern. Based on its assessment, the department advised the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to introduce a uniform and logical sequence for announcing results across all three categories of banks.

"Taking cognisance of the above issue, the DFS reviewed the comprehensive process of recruitment examinations and the pattern of result declarations, advising the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to implement a standardised and logical sequence for announcing recruitment results across all three categories of banks. Consequently, a revised framework has been established, which stipulates that results will now be announced first for the SBI, followed by NBs, and subsequently for RRBs," it adds.

Under the revised framework, recruitment results will now be declared first for SBI, followed by nationalised banks and then RRBs. Additionally, results for officer-level examinations will be announced before clerical-level results across all categories, maintaining the same order.

According to the government, the new sequencing will help candidates clearly assess their options and preferences at an early stage, enabling informed decision-making. The move is expected to improve recruitment stability, reduce attrition in the banking system and support better workforce planning across institutions.

In another significant step to enhance transparency, IBPS will provide candidates with login-based access to their response sheets and correct answer keys from the 2026-27 Common Recruitment Process onwards. This measure aims to strengthen trust and accountability in public recruitment examinations.

The government said these reforms mark an important step towards creating a more transparent, predictable and efficient recruitment ecosystem in the banking sector.