Canara Bank Invites Applications For PO Recruitment Through PGDBF Course

Canara Bank has invited applications from bank job aspirants for one year training course in Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). Upon completion, candidates will be recruited to the post of Probationary Officer (PO). This one year, residential, full-time PGDBF course will be conducted either at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru campus or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd. Mangaluru campus. The course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.



Details of the course is available at the official website canarabank.com.



Interested candidates can apply till 31 January 2018. Online test, for selecting candidates, will be held in March 2018; the tentative date is 4 March.



For the PGDBF course Canara Bank will take 450 candidates. Candidates in the age group of 20-30 years having 'A Degree (Graduation) with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD) or equivalent grade, in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government,' are eligible to apply.



'Operating & working knowledge in computer systems shall be an essential qualification, which a candidate must either possess or acquire within 6 months from the date of joining the Bank. The candidates shall acquire working knowledge in Hindi, if not possessed already, before completion of probationary period,' adds the official notification about the eligibility criteria.



