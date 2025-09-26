Advertisement

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check How To Download, Cut-Off Details

IBPS PO Prelims Result OUT: This year, IBPS is conducting the recruitment process to fill 5,208 PO vacancies across participating banks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check How To Download, Cut-Off Details
IBPS PO Prelims Result OUT: Candidates who qualify the Prelims cut off will be shortlisted for the Mains.

IBPS PO Prelims Result OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on August 23 and 24 can check their qualifying status and scores by visiting the official website using registration number and password. 

This year, IBPS is conducting the recruitment process to fill 5,208 PO vacancies across participating banks. Candidates who qualify the Prelims cut off will be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Here's direct link to check 

IBPS PO Cut Off 2025: When It Will Be Released

The IBPS PO cut off marks is minimum score needed to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The official category-wise cut off list will be published soon by IBPS. Separate cut offs are declared for each category and exam section.

Previous Year Cut Off Trends

In the IBPS PO Prelims 2024, the cut off stood at 48.5 for General, OBC, and EWS, 48 for SC, and 41 for ST. The IBPS PO Mains 2024 cut off was 66.5 for General, 66 for OBC, 64.75 for EWS, 54.25 for SC, and 47.5 for ST.

Steps To Download IBPS PO Cut Off PDF

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in
  • Go to the Recruitment section and select Recent Updates
  • Click on the link for IBPS PO 2025 Cut Off
  • The category-wise PDF will open in a new window
  • Download or print the document for future reference

Factors Influencing IBPS PO Cut Off 2025

The cut off marks are determined by multiple factors including, total umber of vacancies, exam difficulty level, total number of candidates appeared in the exam and normalisation of scores across shifts.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IBPS PO Prelims Result OUT, IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025, IBPS PO Cut Off 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com