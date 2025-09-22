IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for PO/Management Trainee on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 can check and download their result on the official website of the institute- ibps.in.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be required to go through mains examination, scheduled for October 12, 2025 which tests candidate's ability in subjects like Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.

The preliminary examination tested candidates for 100 marks and was held for a duration of 60 minutes. A negative marking of 0.25 mark will be applied for wrong answers.

How Candidate's Can Download The IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of the bank - ibps.in.

Click on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link.

Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

As the preliminary exam result is yet to be declared and the mains are scheduled to be held on October 12, students are advised to start preparing for the examination.