Injuries On Body, Undergarments Missing: Udaipur Gang-Rape Survivor

The gang rape of a woman IT firm manager in a car in Rajasthan's Udaipur has led to shocking revelations. The incident took place on December 20. Jitesh Prakash Sisodia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKM IT; Shilpa Sirohi, the firm's woman executive head; and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, have been arrested. In the police complaint, the survivor alleged that Jitesh, Shilpa, and Gaurav took turns to rape her.

The medical examination report, which confirmed rape, revealed that the survivor sustained injuries and experienced pain in her private parts and other parts of her body. The survivor said in the police complaint that some of her jewellery, socks, and undergarments were missing.

What Happened on December 20?

On December 20, the survivor attended the birthday party of Sisodia at a hotel in Udaipur's Shobagpura. The party started at 9 pm and went on till 1.30 am. Everyone at the gathering, including the survivor, had consumed alcohol. At around 1.30 am, Jitesh Sisodia, Shipla Sirohi, and Gaurav Sirohi offered the manager a ride back home when her health began to deteriorate.

A report by NDTV India said that Gaurav was driving the car while Shilpa, Jitesh, and the survivor were seated in the back. The car belongs to one of the accused persons.

The police said that during the journey, the accused stopped the vehicle to buy a substance resembling cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the manager. She allegedly became unconscious after consuming it.

Dashcam Captures Crime

Upon regaining consciousness, the survivor said she noticed injuries on her injuries and checked the car's dashcam, which recorded the entire crime and also a conversation between the accused.

The woman approached the police with this evidence and filed a complaint on December 23. Based on the survivor's complaint and the medical examination report, the police arrested Sisodia, Shilpa, and Gaurav.

The police said that the accused were produced in court and remanded to four days of custody. A detailed investigation into the case is currently going on.