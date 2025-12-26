Udaipur IT Firm CEO, Woman Executive Head Arrested For Raping Manager In Car

The CEO of a private IT company, its woman executive head and her husband have been arrested for raping the firm's manager in a moving car on the pretext of dropping her home after a birthday party in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The three accused were detained on Wednesday and produced before a court - where they were remanded to four-day police custody.

The incident took place on December 20.

According to the police, the victim arrived at the party at around 9 pm. Everyone present at the party had consumed alcohol, including the victim, who was heavily drunk. Around 1:30 pm, the CEO, Jitesh Prakash Sisodia, his woman colleague and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, offered the victim a ride back home when her health began to deteriorate.

It was the woman executive head who took the victim in her car, officials said.

During the journey, the three accused stopped the vehicle to buy a substance resembling cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the victim. She allegedly became unconscious after consuming it. The next morning, the victim realised that she had been sexually assaulted and filed a complaint.

The police recorded the victim's statement and filed a case. Her medical examination has also been conducted.

Cops are also probing the evidence recovered from the accused's car.

Sisodia is the CEO of GKM IT company in Shobhagpura, Udaipur, and lives in Sky Marina Apartments - one of Udaipur's most luxurious and expensive apartments. The female executive head and her husband are residents of Hitawala Apartments in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.