IT Firm Manager Gang-Raped In Car Allegedly By CEO, 2 Others In Udaipur

A manager of a private IT company was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Rajasthan's Udaipur on the pretext of dropping her home after a birthday party, the police said on Wednesday. The manager alleged that her company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a woman executive head, and her husband took her in a car following the birthday party on December 20 when the incident happened. She accused the three people of the crime.

The victim arrived at the party at around 9 pm. The party went on till 1.30 am, and those present consumed alcohol. The victim was heavily drunk.

Victim Offered Ride Back Home

A report by NDTV's sister publication NDTV Rajasthan said that when the woman's health began to deteriorate, she was offered a ride back home.

Citing the police, a report by the news agency PTI said that the woman executive head took the victim in her car. The executive's husband and the CEO were also inside the vehicle, and the three of them set off to drop the victim home.

During the journey, the CEO, the woman executive head and her husband stopped the car to buy a substance resembling cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the victim. She allegedly became unconscious after consuming it. The next morning, the victim realised that she had been sexually assaulted.

She filed a police complaint.

Accused Detained

Speaking to PTI, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against three accused. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated."

SP Goyal said further action will be taken following the medical examination report and statements.

(With agency inputs)