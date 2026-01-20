Rajasthan Photographer Throws Acid At 14-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Talk

A 14-year-old girl from Rajasthan has been a victim of an acid attack for refusing to talk to a stranger, an older man, and for scolding him. The girl, a class 9 student, was reportedly on her way to school when the incident occurred. The man was arrested after a three-day search.

A Chanced Meeting

During the police investigation, the accused, 19-year-old Omprakash, alias Jani, son of Chandraram Meghwal, revealed that he spotted the girl at a wedding he was covering as a photographer. Later, when Omprakash tried to contact the girl, he was rebuked, which allegedly hurt him. He then decided to take revenge.

Revenge Acid Attack

Omprakash drove past the girl walking towards her school in the Subhash Park area in Sri Ganganagar district and threw a bottle of acid at her. While the girl's clothes and a finger suffered burn injuries, a major tragedy was averted.

The accused not just planned an acid attack but also prepared an escape from the police. He covered his face with a cloth and a helmet and wrapped the bike's number plate with another cloth.

According to the police, Omprakash was frustrated over unrequited love.

Rs 25,000 Reward

The incident was captured on camera, but since the accused had covered his face and vehicle number plate, the police had a difficult time identifying the man. The police scanned CCTV footage from the area and arrested the accused based on technical and local clues.

Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing information on the accused.

After the arrest on Monday, the police paraded the accused through the market to instil fear of the law among the public and to deter similar incidents.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from Kuldeep Goyal)