Man, 68, Escapes Jail For Robbery. 50 Cases Filed Against Him Since 1984

Barkat Khan, a resident of Pachpadra in Rajasthan, is behind bars for the fiftieth time, this time for robbing a local temple. The 68-year-old Khan, who also goes by the name Babu, is a serial robber with the first case against him registered in 1984. Now, he is preparing to return to his old address - jail.

Temple Robbery Brings Serial Thief To The Fore

The Ashapura Mataji Temple in Sointra, near Shergarh, Rajasthan, was robbed twice in the last month. This time, the thief took Rs 25,000 cash, a microphone set, an LED TV, and a silver canopy from the temple's safe. Tensions grew in the village with villagers spending long and sleepless nights wondering who the thief was. During a night patrol, the police arrested Barkat Khan, alias Babu, while he was roaming around the temple premises.

The police have recovered some of the stolen goods from Babu and are hopeful that this arrest will provide more information about his accomplices.

Police have increased night patrols and are keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals.

According to the Station House Officer, the accused, Babu, is a habitual offender. He has spent over 10 years in jail and had recently escaped from Ajmer jail.

