2 Arrested For Tying Woman To Tree, Beaten Her With Sticks In Rajasthan: Cops

Two people were arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and beating her with a stick in Rajasthan's Sanchore district, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mangalaram and Hiraram, relatives of the victim, police said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online showing the accused, beating the woman with a stick, who was tied to a tree.

The incident occurred on Rakshabandhan in Narsana village, police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway, police added.

