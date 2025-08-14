Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card Out For 3,705 Posts: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Download Process

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Patwari Direct Recruitment Exam 2025. The exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025 to fill a total of 3,705 posts. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Card".

Then, click on "Admit Card Issue Date, Important Instructions".

Click on "Patwari Admit Card 2025".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Get admit card" and it will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for taking to the exam centre.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must bring their photograph with them to the exam centre and you must make sure that the photograph on the admit card matches the photo of the ID card.

Each question will have five answer options- one of the four will determine the correct answer and the last option will answer a "no response".

Candidates will be given 10 minutes extra after the exam to let them review their answers.

Candidate must strictly follow the dress code mentioned on their admit card.

The exam will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm.