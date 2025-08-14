Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card Out For 3,705 Posts: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Download Process

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card: Candidate must strictly follow the dress code
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Patwari Direct Recruitment Exam 2025. The exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025 to fill a total of 3,705 posts. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Admit Card".
- Then, click on "Admit Card Issue Date, Important Instructions".
- Click on "Patwari Admit Card 2025".
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Click on "Get admit card" and it will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the admit card for taking to the exam centre.
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Important Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates must bring their photograph with them to the exam centre and you must make sure that the photograph on the admit card matches the photo of the ID card.
- Each question will have five answer options- one of the four will determine the correct answer and the last option will answer a "no response".
- Candidates will be given 10 minutes extra after the exam to let them review their answers.
- Candidate must strictly follow the dress code mentioned on their admit card.
The exam will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm.