Video: NRI Dies In Punjab After Gun Goes Off While He Gets Up From Sofa

A man died after a loaded gun holstered at his waist went off while he was getting up from a sofa in Punjab's Firozepur district on Monday. The victim, Harpinder Singh alias Sonu, was an NRI who had recently settled in Dhani Sucha Singh village.

Harpinder was sitting on a sofa with a relative when the incident occurred. As he stood up, the pistol went off, firing a bullet into his stomach, police said. The incident was captured on the house's CCTV cameras.

In the CCTV footage, family members are seen rushing to Harpinder's aid after hearing the gunshot and assisting him out of the room. He was taken to a government hospital, where the doctors referred him to another hospital, and he died while being taken to Bathinda.

Harpinder's body was sent for a postmortem. Station House Officer Ravinder Sharma of Sadar Police Station recorded the statement of Harpinder's father, Darshan Singh, and, after taking action under Section 194 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), handed over the body to the family.

Harpinder, who had recently returned from abroad and got married, was the father of a two-year-old daughter. His funeral was held on Tuesday, with many people from his village and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attending to pay their respects.