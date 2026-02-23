"Couldn't Tolerate Her Marriage": Punjab Man Shoots Woman In Head

The quiet of a street in a residential neighbourhood in Punjab's Tarn Taran district was shattered by a violent altercation and gunshots on Saturday.

Around 4.30 pm, CCTV footage captured a man and a woman riding a scooter. Their path was suddenly blocked by another scooter driven by a man in a red t-shirt, later identified by police as Karan

Karan was seen stepping off his vehicle and immediately slapping the other man. The woman - identified as Ruby Mehra - tried to stop him, but to no avail. The man tried to get away from Karan, but he kept thrashing him. The woman then tried to flee, but Karan followed her, took out a gun and shot her in the head at close range. The woman was seen lying motionless on the ground as the accused continued to fire several more shots before fleeing the scene on his scooter.

Ruby Mehra, who got married a few months ago, is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

While the horror unfolded, several vehicles passed through the area, but none stopped to intervene.

According to initial information, the accused and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood in Patti city's Garden Colony and were known to each other. Police investigations suggest a motive of obsession.

"Karan had been harassing Ruby even before her wedding. It appears he could not tolerate her marriage and fired several shots at her on Saturday," a police official stated.

The investigation in the case is underway, and the police are searching for the accused.