Udaipur Man Kills Son After Finding Wife Dead, Dies Of Suicide: Cops

Shortly after finding his wife dead, a man allegedly killed his seven-year-old son and died by suicide in their home in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Thursday. Apparently, the woman has died of suicide, they said.

The incident was reported on Wednesday from Masaro ki Ovari village under the Rishabhdev area. A suicide note was also recovered from the house, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajeev Rahar said Sharda (27) was found lying dead on the floor, while her husband Jagdish (30) and their son Himanshu alias Hemu were found hanging in separate rooms.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths," he said.

Jagdish worked at a petrol pump while Sharda had recently started working at a private clinic, the DSP said.

The police said Jagdish's parents had gone to a nearby village, and on their return in the evening, they found the house locked from the inside.

With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open and the bodies were found, they said.

