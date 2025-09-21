IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Expected Date, Download Link, What's Next

The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is around the corner. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the results soon. Once the link goes live, candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee preliminary exam can check their scores by visiting the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam was held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. It carried 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes and a penalty of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

When Will IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Be Out?

As per updates, the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be announced in the last week of September. Candidates should keep a close watch on the official portal for the direct result link.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2. Click on "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link

Step 3. Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 4. Submit to view your scorecard

Step 5. Download and save it for future use

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Download Link

What's Next After Prelims?

Those who clear the prelims will qualify for the Mains exam, scheduled on October 12, 2025. This stage will test candidates on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation.

Why Start Preparing Early?

Since the gap between the result declaration and the mains exam is short, aspirants are advised to start their preparation immediately. Regular practice of mock tests, revision of current affairs, and strengthening weak areas can make a big difference.