IBPS PO Mains 2025 Result: Check Expected Release Date, After Result Process

IBPS PO Mains Result Release Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination result before the second week of December, 2025. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the institute - ibps.in. Upon clearing the mains, candidates will become eligible for the interview that will be conducted by participating banks in coordination with IBPS.

Download Link - "IBPS PO Mains Result Download Link 2025"

IBPS PO Mains Exam: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS PO/MT 2025.

Then, click on mains result.

The result will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

IBPS PO Mains 2025: Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Main Examination included both objective and descriptive sections.

The Objective Test covered Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Economy and Banking Awareness, and English Language, carrying 200 marks, while the Descriptive Test carried 25 marks with questions from English Language (Essay and Letter Writing). The exam was held for a total duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The mains examination was held on October 12, 2025.