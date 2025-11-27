IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Other Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination result soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the institute - ibps.in. Those who clear the mains will become eligible for the interview that will be conducted by participating banks and in coordination with IBPS.

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the main examination and the interview with an 80:20 weightage ratio.

The mains examination was held on October 12, 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS PO/MT 2025.

Then, click on mains result.

The result will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

IBPS PO Mains 2025: Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Main Examination includes both objective and descriptive sections.

Objective Test: Covers Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Economy & Banking Awareness, and English Language, carrying 200 marks.

Descriptive Test: English Language (Essay and Letter Writing), carrying 25 marks.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.