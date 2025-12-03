IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025: Result Declared, Check After Result Process

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination 2025 result. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the institute - ibps.in. The result will be available for download till December 7, 2025. The mains examination was held on October 12, 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who have qualified the mains will be called for an interview that will be conducted by participating banks in coordination with IBPS.

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the main examination and the interview with an 80:20 weightage ratio.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS PO/MT 2025.

Then, click on Result status of online mains examination.

The result will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "IBPS PO Mains Result Download Link 2025"

The IBPS PO Main Examination included both objective and descriptive sections.

The Objective Test covered Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Economy and Banking Awareness, and English Language, carrying 200 marks, while the Descriptive Test carried 25 marks with questions from English Language (Essay and Letter Writing). The exam was held for a total duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.