Row Over Digvijaya Singh's Throwback Pic Of PM Modi, Praise For BJP-RSS

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has triggered a fresh controversy. Sharing a black and white photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 1990s, he has praised the BJP and its ideological parent, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which had been the target of the Congress over various issues.

Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, posted online the Quora screenshot that showed BJP veteran LK Advani attending an event in Gujarat. A young PM Modi is seen sitting on the floor, near Advani. Referring to him, the Congress leader praised how grassroots workers who once sat on the floor could grow within the Sangh-BJP ecosystem and become Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram," Singh said on X.

The photo, shared by Singh, is an iconic visual from the 1990s documenting the rise of PM Modi in Gujarat's politics. It was reportedly clicked during the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996, attended by top BJP leaders of that time.

BJP Says "Truth Bomb"

The BJP taunted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over Singh's tweet. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan said that Singh's comment has exposed the "autocratic and undemocratic" Congress leadership.

"Will Rahul Gandhi show courage & react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic & undemocratic this Congress leadership is? (sic)" he said.

A Message In Singh's Post?

Congress's social media handles, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were tagged in his post, in what is being seen as his message to the high command.

Singh's post comes amid challenging times in state politics. His second Rajya Sabha tenure ends early next year, and a third term appears unlikely. Both Kamal Nath and Meenakshi Natarajan are already in the queue for Rajya Sabha and could be the frontrunners for his seat. Besides, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and the leader of legislative party Umang Singar are also considered to be "anti-Digvijaya" leaders.