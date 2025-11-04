Digvijaya Singh's "Innocent" Remark For Umar Khalid Sparks BJP Backlash

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has stirred fresh controversy after describing former JNU scholar Umar Khalid, who has been in jail since 2020, as "innocent" and demanding his release. The BJP has hit back sharply, accusing Singh of sympathising with those charged in serious cases of national concern.

Singh first made the comments in a social media post and later reiterated them on camera, saying Khalid had been denied justice despite being in custody for over five years.

"Umar Khalid holds a doctorate in history. He is a highly educated and sensitive individual. Whatever crimes he is accused of should be investigated and resolved. He has been in jail for five and a half years, and no charges have been proven against him. The Supreme Court always holds that bail is a right; jail is an exception. But here, where has he been granted this right? As his hearings proceed, the judges continually postpone the dates. The date was yesterday, but it was postponed. Those who are in power today influence such decisions and because of this, he is not even getting what he deserves."

Umar Khalid, a former research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, was arrested on September 13, 2020, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the northeast Delhi riots that took place in February 2020. More than 50 people were killed in the violence, and hundreds were injured. The Delhi Police have alleged that the riots were part of a larger conspiracy to incite unrest and destabilise the government.

The BJP reacted strongly to Singh's statement. Party MLA Rameshwar Sharma launched a personal attack on the Congress leader, alleging that he has a history of sympathising with extremists.

"We are now beginning to suspect that Digvijaya Singh may have been born in India, but his behaviour and conduct now seem Pakistani and foreign. Sometimes he calls Osama 'ji', sometimes terrorists 'ji', sometimes Afzal Guru 'ji'. Overall, Digvijaya Singh has faith in terrorism. I would only tell Digvijaya Singh to set up camp in Pakistan as soon as possible. My request to the Congressmen is that as long as Digvijaya Singh is here, he will destroy you too."

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit before the court, has maintained that the February 2020 riots were not spontaneous but "a deliberate and premeditated conspiracy to undermine the central government."