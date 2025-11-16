After Digvijaya Singh, Robert Vadra's Bihar "Unfair" Comment, BJP's Reply

A fresh political storm erupted on Sunday after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged the Bihar assembly election results were "unfair," "manipulated," and "unacceptable." The ruling BJP swiftly countered the accusations, calling them "baseless," "defeat-driven," and "an insult to India's democratic institutions."

In his home district Guna, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh compared the Bihar mandate where the NDA registered a sweeping victory to elections in North Korea, Russia, and China, saying the results overwhelmingly favouring one alliance raised suspicion.

"The results of Bihar are akin to the elections of North Korea, Russia, and China, as the votes have gone largely to a single party," Singh said.

He claimed 62 lakh voters' names were deleted and 20 lakh new names added, alleging the Election Commission never disclosed whose names were removed or included. Singh had made similar allegations two days earlier, insisting that if the NDA crossed 140 seats, it could only be due to "manipulated EVMs and manipulated voter lists."

Singh added that during campaigning, he sensed a "neck-to-neck contest" and that discussions were focused on whether AIMIM or Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party would cut whose votes. "But the final result does not reflect the reality on the ground," he said.

In Indore, Robert Vadra echoed Singh's claims, declaring the Bihar results "unfair and unacceptable." He alleged that the outcome was influenced by the Election Commission.

"People of Bihar are not happy with the results. Whatever happened occurred with the help of the Election Commission. Elections should be held again in Bihar. Rahul ji will meet the youth and fight for democracy," Vadra said.

The comments come even as leaders from both BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh played major roles in campaign operations in Bihar over the last month. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned in 25 constituencies, where the NDA won at least 21, giving him a strike rate of 84 per cent.

Former MP BJP president and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma was tasked with coordinating on 19 seats, with BJP candidates winning 17, a strike rate of nearly 90 per cent. Sharma was deployed particularly in sensitive and politically crucial regions such as Patna and Begusarai, known for their intense caste polarisation.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as the frustrated reactions of leaders unwilling to accept electoral defeat. Party spokesperson Durgesh Kesarwani launched a strong attack on Digvijaya Singh, saying the Congress leader "always walks against the wind."

"Digvijaya Singh ruined Madhya Pradesh, questioned the existence of Lord Ram, and called Zakir Naik an ambassador of peace. Now he is questioning India's elections," Kesarwani said.

"First win the hearts of people, then talk about winning elections. You are comparing India the world's largest democracy with countries like North Korea. People from all over the world come to see our elections. This is the Congress mindset when they lose, they blame EVMs, they blame democracy, they blame the Election Commission."

He added that no amount of "nonsensical statements" would change the fact that "the public is neither liking Digvijaya Singh nor the Congress."

With the BJP aggressively defending the Bihar mandate and the Congress hardening its stance over alleged irregularities, the post-election war of words is only expected to intensify in the days ahead.