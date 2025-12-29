In A First, South Korea To Allow Public Access To North Korea's Main Newspaper

South Korea said Friday it will reclassify North Korea's long-banned state newspaper as general information, easing public access, in the latest overture from the administration of dovish President Lee Jae Myung.

South Korea remains officially at war with its nuclear-armed neighbour, and a decades-old national security ban on Pyongyang's propaganda remains in place.

Critics including President Lee say South Koreans are politically mature enough to judge such material, which often idolises the North's leadership, for themselves.

They also argue the ban amounts to unnecessary censorship in a vibrant democracy that is one of the most wired and educated countries in the world.

Seoul's government convened on Friday an inter-agency meeting and confirmed a consensus among the relevant parties regarding the "reclassification of the Rodong Sinmun newspaper from special material to general material", it said in a statement.

The "official measure to reclassify Rodong Sinmun as general material will be implemented early next week through necessary administrative procedures", the government statement added.

The announcement comes after Seoul's unification ministry told President Lee last week that it aims to ease public access to some North Korean propaganda materials.

Lee said at the time that fears "the public will fall for the propaganda and become commies" were overblown.

"Rather, (granting access to such materials) will be an opportunity to understand the reality of North Korea accurately and think, 'That shouldn't be happening.'"

Lee said earlier this month he felt an apology was due to the North over his predecessor's alleged order to send drones and propaganda leaflets across the border.

Pyongyang has not responded to the overture from Lee, who has sought to mend fractured ties with the North.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)