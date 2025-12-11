Umar Khalid Granted Interim Bail By Delhi Court To Attend Sister's Wedding

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 to former JNU student Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted interim relief to Khalid, who is an accused in the case regarding the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The judge directed the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of like amount.

"During the interim bail period, the applicant (Khalid) shall not use the social media," the court said, directing him to "only meet his family members, relatives and friends".

It said Khalid also had to "remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place".

Other conditions included the accused not contacting any witness and providing his mobile phone number to the investigating officer.

The court directed Khalid to surrender before the prison authorities on the evening of December 29.

Last year, he was granted interim bail of seven days to attend another wedding.

He was also granted a similar relief in 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)