"1 Country, 2 Laws?" Digvijaya Singh's Kanwar Yatra Post Sparks Row

Sharing two pictures - one where a Kanwar Yatra is blocking a road and the other where people are offering namaz - Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh followed it up with a provocative question.

"One country, two laws?" Mr Singh captioned his social media post, questioning religious processions and alleged administrative bias.

The post has triggered sharp backlash from the ruling BJP.

Launching a scathing attack, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang accused Digvijaya Singh of repeatedly targeting Sanatan Dharma and disrespecting Hindu traditions.

"He has always insulted our festivals, saints, and beliefs," Mr Sarang said.

"Making a sacred event like the Kanwar Yatra controversial is part of his anti-Hindu politics. He once praised Zakir Naik, questioned the Army, and even coined the term 'saffron terror' - what else would you expect from him but bias against Sanatan Dharma?" the Minister said.

Mr Sarang further labelled the Congress veteran as "Maulana Digvijaya Singh," implying he often speaks in favour of the Muslim community while opposing Hindu causes.

"If such remarks are made repeatedly on Hindu festivals, they will not be tolerated. Digvijaya must apologise," he added.

In response, Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma defended Mr Singh, clarifying the intent behind the post.

He said Mr Singh's message was rooted in constitutional equality as envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"His point was simple: the Constitution is equal for all. Issues during public events, whether it's Kanwar Yatra or namaz, should be resolved through dialogue, not by harassing citizens or letting scrap dealers damage vehicles in front of passive police," said Mr Sharma.

The row has reignited the political divide over religious symbolism, public space usage, and selective outrage - an issue that flares up regularly, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh.

While the BJP accuses Singh of appeasement politics, Congress maintains he is merely raising questions about equal application of the law.

