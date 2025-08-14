IBPS PO Prelims 2025: Check Exam Structure, Key Instructions, Sample Questions

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has shared detailed instructions, exam structure, and sample questions for candidates appearing in the IBPS PO 2025 Online Preliminary Examination. The preliminary exam is scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, with four shifts each day.



Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification before appearing for the examination. Since the exam is competitive, only passing will not guarantee progression to the next stage. A high rank in the merit list is essential to be considered for the selection process.

Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of an online objective test carrying 100 marks, with a total duration of 60 minutes. It will be divided into three sections:

Section No of Questions Maximum Marks Language Time

English Language 30 30 English 20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude 35 30 English & Hindi 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability 35 40 English & Hindi 20 minutes

Candidates must qualify in each section by securing minimum cut-off marks set by IBPS. Overall cut-offs will also be applied for shortlisting candidates for the Main Examination.

All questions will be multiple-choice, with only one correct answer per question. A penalty of 0.25 marks will apply for every wrong answer.

Sample Questions

IBPS has provided sample questions to help candidates understand the exam format. These cover English Language (grammar, vocabulary, comprehension), Quantitative Aptitude (calculations, data interpretation), and Reasoning Ability (analogy, classification, logical relations). The examples are only illustrative; actual exam questions may vary in type and difficulty.

Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly, focus on accuracy and speed, and aim for a score well above the cut-off to improve their chances of qualifying for the next stage.