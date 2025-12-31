"No Third-Party Intervention": Sources On China's India-Pak Truce Claim

New Delhi has rejected China's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the military conflict earlier this year. Sources in the Indian government reiterated that it was Islamabad that requested a truce following Operation Sindoor, and there was no third-party mediation.

The clarification came after China echoed US President Donald Trump's claims, with its foreign minister projecting Beijing as a peace negotiator between India and Pakistan during the May conflict.

"India's position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India's DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) for a ceasefire," sources told NDTV.

China's Claims

Like Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed credit for mediating peace in several warring regions, including India and Pakistan and Cambodia and Thailand.

"This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII. Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread... To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes," Wang Yi said, speaking at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations in Beijing.

"Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," he added.

India's Stand

New Delhi has maintained that the military conflict between India and Pakistan, which started on May 7, was resolved through direct talks between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the armies of the two countries.

At the May 13 press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs had said, "Regarding ceasefire and what sort of role other countries played, etc. See, the specific date, time, and wording of the understanding were worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on 10th May 2025, commencing at 15:35 hours."

India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.