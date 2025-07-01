IBPS PO Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins For 5,208 Posts, Check Eligibility, Deadline

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the registration window for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2025 recruitment. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online by visiting the official website - ibps.in. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is July 21.

Vacancy Details

A total of 5,208 vacancies have been announced across various participating banks. The bank-wise vacancies are as follows:

Bank of Baroda - 1,000

Bank of India - 700

Bank of Maharashtra - 1,000

Canara Bank - 1,000

Central Bank of India - 500

Indian Overseas Bank - 450

Punjab National Bank - 200

Punjab and Sind Bank - 358

Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India have not disclosed their vacancy details yet.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for IBPS PO 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Credit History: Applicants must maintain a satisfactory credit record at the time of joining. Banks may cancel offers if the credit report is not updated or if adverse remarks are not resolved before joining.

"Those candidates whose CIBIL or other similar agencies has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the report, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn / cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank," IBPS stated in its notification.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175

All other candidates: Rs 850

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application & Fee Payment Window: July 1 to 21, 2025

Pre-Examination Training: August 2025

Prelims Admit Card Release: August 2025

Preliminary Examination: August 2025

Prelims Result Declaration: September 2025

Mains Admit Card: September/October 2025

Main Examination: October 2025

Mains Result: November 2025

Personality Test: November/December 2025

Interview Rounds: December 2025/January 2026

Provisional Allotment: January/February 2026

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the IBPS website.