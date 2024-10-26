IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 for CRP XIV Prelims Exam Out, Check Details

Advertisement

The deadline to download the IBPS PO CRP XIV 2024 admit card is October 30.

Read Time: 2 mins
Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website.
IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP XIV) examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS
Step 2: Click on "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-XIV - Probationary Officers / Management Trainees"
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB, and fill in the captcha code
Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024
Step 6: Save the IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 and take a printout for future reference

Participating Banks

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank of India

Prospective candidates must carefully review the notification regarding the examination process, interview procedures, provisional allotment, eligibility criteria, online registration, application fee, exam pattern, and issuance of call letters to ensure they meet the requirements.

IBPS has been authorized by the banks listed above to conduct their recruitment processes annually. IBPS will manage the Online Preliminary Examination, announce its results, and notify shortlisted candidates for the Online Main Examination.

After declaring the results of the Main Examination, IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview process. The interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks, with coordination by the Nodal Bank in each State, Union Territory, or Region.

