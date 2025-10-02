IBPS PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out, Here's How To Download, Exam On October 12

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2025: The admit card for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination 2025 has been released. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The admit cards will be available on the IBPS website until the exam day, October 12. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence to the exam centre. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How To Download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the link for IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2025

Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password

Submit the details and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct Link To Download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2025

IBPS PO Main Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Main Examination includes both objective and descriptive sections.

Objective Test: Covers Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy & Banking Awareness, and English Language, carrying 200 marks.

Descriptive Test: English Language (Essay and Letter Writing), carrying 25 marks.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates who qualify in the Main Examination will be shortlisted for the interview round, conducted by participating banks and coordinated by IBPS. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Main examination and the interview, with an 80:20 weightage ratio.