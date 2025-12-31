Russia Releases Video Of Downed Ukraine Drone That Attacked Putin's Home

Russia had alleged that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, although they did not say where he was at the time. On Wednesday, the defence ministry published a video of a downed drone that conducted the offensive.

The video, which was shot at night, shows a damaged drone lying in snow in a forested area. The ministry said the alleged attack was "targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages".

The video showing the drone mentioned, "This high-explosive part is filled with a large number of striking elements and is intended to destroy manpower and civilian objects," adding, "The target of the drone attack was a protected facility in the Valdai district of the Novgorod region."

The attack took place in the backdrop of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Kyiv had branded the attack a "lie" and said that it was a "fabrication" intended to "manipulate" the peace process. The European Union also said the video was an attempt to "derail" peace efforts.

Russia has labelled the incident as a "terrorist attack" and a "personal attack" against Putin and vowed to toughen its stance in Ukraine's war talks. The Russian defence ministry said that the attack started around 7:00pm on December 28 and was a "mass" drone launch at Putin's residence but said the Russian leader's home was not damaged.

However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which documents the Ukraine-Russia conflict, said Tuesday it had not seen any "footage or reporting that typically follows Ukrainian deep strikes to corroborate the Kremlin's claims of Ukrainian strikes threatening Putin's residence in Novgorod Oblast".

"Kremlin officials are using the alleged Ukrainian strike against Novgorod Oblast to justify Russia's continued insistence that both Ukraine and the West capitulate to Russia's original demands from 2021 and 2022," the ISW said this week.