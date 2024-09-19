Advertisement

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 For Officer Scale I, II, III Released, Details Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: The admit cards for both the online and main exams will be accessible until September 29.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 For Officer Scale I, II, III Released, Details Here
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: The exams are set to take place on September 29.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III as of September 19, 2024. Candidates scheduled to take the main and online exams for these positions can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The admit cards for both the online and main exams will be accessible until September 29. The Officer Scale I main exam and the online exams for Officer Scales II and III are set to take place on September 29.

The Officer Scale I main exam will consist of 200 questions, with a total score of 200 marks and a duration of 120 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
  • Locate and click on the link for IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login information on the new page that opens.
  • Click the submit button.
  • Your admit card will be displayed.
  • Review and download the document.
  • Print a hard copy for future reference.

Additionally, the IBPS has also provided a link to mock tests for Officer Scale I, II, and III, which is available on the official website.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 9,923 vacancies for Group A officers (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B office assistants (multipurpose) at regional rural banks. The registration period was from June 7 to June 27, 2024.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024, IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card, IBPS RRB PO Mains
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NEET UG Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out For All India Quota Category
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 For Officer Scale I, II, III Released, Details Here
Punjab Police Constable Result To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
Punjab Police Constable Result To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com