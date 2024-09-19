IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 For Officer Scale I, II, III Released, Details Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III as of September 19, 2024. Candidates scheduled to take the main and online exams for these positions can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The admit cards for both the online and main exams will be accessible until September 29. The Officer Scale I main exam and the online exams for Officer Scales II and III are set to take place on September 29.

The Officer Scale I main exam will consist of 200 questions, with a total score of 200 marks and a duration of 120 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Locate and click on the link for IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III on the homepage.

Enter the required login information on the new page that opens.

Click the submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Review and download the document.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Additionally, the IBPS has also provided a link to mock tests for Officer Scale I, II, and III, which is available on the official website.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 9,923 vacancies for Group A officers (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B office assistants (multipurpose) at regional rural banks. The registration period was from June 7 to June 27, 2024.