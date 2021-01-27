IBPS PO Main Exam Call Letter Released

IBPS PO main exam on February 4. Admit cards released.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main exam call letter for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in nationalised banks. The IBPS PO main exam call letter is available on the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS PO main exam will be held on February 4.

IBPS PO Main Exam Call Letter

The main exam will have questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, general or economy or banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation. The exam will also carry letter writing and essay writing paper.

"IBPS reserves the right to modify the structure of the examination which will be intimated through its authorised website," the institute has said in the exam notification.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview," the IBPS has also said.

Marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for final merit list.

