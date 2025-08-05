Baba Vanga's "Alien" Prediction For 2025: Here's Why Some Believe It's Coming True

Baba Vanga, a late Bulgarian clairvoyant who passed away over a quarter of a century ago, remains an active trend on social media because of her predictions. Her name was trending recently due to an alien-linked prediction she made for the year 2025. Baba Vanga has made a series of ominous predictions for 2025, most of which somehow end up in some kind of mass destruction and deaths.

The mystic predicted that "aliens" would visit Earth in 2025. The prediction has created a buzz on social media, and some users believe that the prophecy is coming true with the discovery of a mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS, which is hurtling towards Earth.

As per reports, Vanga warned: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."

The mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS, is reportedly moving at 1.3 lakh miles per hour. It is estimated to be 10-20 kilometres in size, roughly the size of a large city like Manhattan.

Scientists detected 3I/ATLAS using a telescope in Chile, and its speed and trajectory have sparked interest in its origins and potential threat to Earth.

Is It An Alien Spacecraft?

Some scientists, including Harvard's Professor Avi Loeb, have claimed that 3I/ATLAS could be an alien spacecraft due to its unusual characteristics. Meanwhile, others say that it might be an asteroid or comet.

NASA said that comet 3I/ATLAS is the third known object from outside our solar system to be discovered. The object has been categorised by astronomers as interstellar because of the hyperbolic shape of its orbital path. It does not follow a closed orbital path about the Sun.

The space agency said that 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to the Sun around October 30, 2025, at a distance of about 130 million miles (210 million kilometres). It will remain just inside the orbit of Mars.

According to reports, 3I/ATLAS is expected to approach Earth in November 2025, but NASA said that it poses no threat to Earth and will remain far away.

Who Was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was known for her alleged prophetic abilities and accurate predictions, including the Chernobyl disaster and the 9/11 attacks.