Perseids Meteor Shower Peak, Other Sky Events To Watch In August

Led by the Perseids meteor shower, August brings a busy skywatching calendar. With planetary pairings and deep-sky objects also on display, the month offers plenty for stargazers worldwide.

August 12-13: Perseids Meteor Shower Peaks

The Perseids, one of the most popular annual meteor showers, will peak on the night of August 12-13. While active from late July to August 24, this two-night window is expected to be the most intense, with up to 150 meteors per hour or 2-3 per minute, according to Space.com.

This year, the full moon on August 9 may interfere with viewing, washing out fainter meteors.

Perseids Meteor Shower To Be Visible In India

Viewers in India are advised to head to darker, rural areas for better visibility. Ideal viewing time is from midnight to just before sunrise on August 13. Regions such as Spiti, Ladakh, Rann of Kutch, and remote parts of Karnataka or Uttarakhand are recommended.

Those who miss the peak may still catch a few meteors in the days following, especially between August 16 and 20, when moonlight begins to fade.

August 26: Mars And The Moon Conjunction

On August 26, Mars will appear next to a thin crescent moon in the western sky around 8.15 pm IST. Visible low on the horizon, the pair will stay close for about an hour. No telescope or binoculars are needed.

Planetary Viewings

August 11-12: Venus-Jupiter Conjunction

Venus and Jupiter will appear only one degree apart in the eastern sky before sunrise, according to NASA's JPL.

August 12 (early morning): Venus and Jupiter Rise Together

Both planets will rise side by side, appearing like two bright stars.

August 19-20: Crescent Moon With Venus and Jupiter

A thin crescent moon will join the two planets in the eastern sky before sunrise.

August 19: Mercury At Greatest Elongation

Mercury will be at its most visible this month in the eastern sky before sunrise. It appears low on the horizon.

The Dumbbell Nebula

The Dumbbell Nebula (M27), one of the easiest planetary nebulae to spot, will be visible all month within the Summer Triangle, high overhead during early nights. It appears as a faint patch of light and marks the remains of a dying star.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible at various times this month. Mercury appears low in the east later in August, Venus and Jupiter shine bright in the eastern sky before sunrise, Mars is visible in the west after sunset, and Saturn rises late at night, shifting earlier as the month progresses.