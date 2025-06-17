'New Baba Vanga' Predicted A Major Disaster In Next 3 Weeks

An ominous prediction made by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, widely known as the "New Baba Vanga," has led to widespread anxiety across Japan and parts of Asia, leading to an 83 per cent drop in flight bookings from Hong Kong to the country between late June and early July.

In the 1999 manga, "The Future I Saw," Ms Tatsuki, who predicted the Covid-19 pandemic, claimed that a major disaster would hit Japan on July 5. The warning read, "A great catastrophe will happen in Japan."

The republished manga warns that on July 5 this year, "a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines, sending ashore waves three times as tall as those from the Tohoku earthquake.” Hong Kong Airlines has suspended flights to southern Japanese cities like Kagoshima and Kumamoto for July and August this year, citing sharply reduced demand linked to the tsunami/earthquake prediction.

As we approach the prediction date, flight bookings from Hong Kong have also dropped by 50 per cent compared to last year, reports Bloomberg Intelligence. Regional carriers, especially those operating Boeing aircraft, have seen a 15-20 per cent spike in cancellations.

Bookings for the April and May spring holidays dropped by half from the previous year, according to a Hong Kong travel agency. Many travellers are cancelling or postponing their existing bookings due to the chilling prediction.

Given that demand is often high during the Japanese cherry blossom viewing season and the Hong Kong Easter holidays, Greater Bay Airlines initially found it perplexing that reservations for the spring were fewer than in prior years, The Guardian reported.

Hiroki Ito, the general manager of the airline's Japan office, said, "We expected around 80 per cent of the seats to be taken, but actual reservations came to only 40 per cent."

Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai has urged people to ignore the rumours and stay calm. He said, "There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad... I hope people will ignore the rumours and visit."

Ms Tatsuki is known for her past predictions that have come true. She has predicted several major events, including the March 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, the death of Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury's passing, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also claims that a new, deadlier form of Covid will return in 2030.