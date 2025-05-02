Baba Vanga's 2025 Forecast: War, Alien Encounters, And Telepathy Breakthroughs

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic, made intriguing global predictions. She forecasted wars, especially a major conflict between the East and West. Vanga also claimed humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life.

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic, made predictions that still fascinate people worldwide. She claimed to have gained foresight after losing her sight at 12. Some of her notable predictions include the 9/11 Twin Towers attack. For 2025, she made alarming predictions about global events, death, and destruction, sparking concern and interest. Her prophecies suggest potential global unrest, making her predictions a topic of ongoing discussion.

According to The Daily Star, the mystic predicted war, and the absolute destruction of the West. She said: "As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East. In the spring, a war in the East will begin, and there will be a Third World War. A war in the East that will destroy the West."

And in another prediction, she claimed: "Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one." It's hard to argue about this one, given it's clearly happening in front of our own eyes.

Alien contact

Vanga warned: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."

With the promise of Donald Trump releasing all files the United States Government holds on aliens when he gets into power, it's possible that this prediction is far more accurate than we'd like to believe.

Telepathy is not far off

According to The Daily Star, Baba Vanga predicted that humanity would develop telepathy by 2025, allowing for direct mind-to-mind communication. This advancement, she believed, would revolutionise human interaction.Elon Musk's brain chip has already been making waves with a form of telepathy where a person controls technology, but could he finally crack a human-to-human version?

Here's the timeline for humanity's inevitable collapse according to Baba Vanga, according to The New York Post:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will severely impact the continent's population.

2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy resource.

2033: The melting of the polar ice caps will cause significant rises in global sea levels.

2076: Communism will spread across multiple nations worldwide.

2130: Humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A widespread drought will severely impact large parts of the planet.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilisation.

3797: Humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.