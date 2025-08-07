UK Couple Find "Nazi bunker" Underneath Their Home With German Writings On Walls

A couple in the United Kingdom was stunned when they found a World War II-era "Nazi bunker" underneath their home, the BBC reported. There were also German writings on the walls. "It's not something you find every day!" Shaun Tullier said while recalling the "completely wild" discovery.

The man, along with his wife Caroline, 32, moved into their new home in Guernsey in October 2021 and found the bunker. However, the finding went viral after the BBC's recent report.

The couple said they already knew that it had been the site of a World War II German gun emplacement, and when they learned about the possibility of a bunker underneath their house, they started digging and found a stunning piece of history.

"A lot of people still have bunkers here, but they are down the road and in gardens, not underneath the house."

The bunker had two large rooms and a hallway. The couple wanted to make a games room and gym in the bunker; however, they didn't want to disturb the historic elements.

On walls, they found phrases such as "achtung feind hort mit", which translates to "beware, the enemy is listening".

The bunker was built when the island of Guernsey was occupied by German forces from 1940 until 1945. This remarkable find highlights the island's complex history and the extensive network of underground structures built during the occupation.

While speaking to BBC Channel Islands, "From the outside, you could tell it was sitting on top of something. We've been doing up the house anyway, so I hired a digger and, with the help of a mate, we started digging up the driveway to see what was there."

"We kept digging down for a while, and then finally, the ground just gave way, and this doorway appeared."

