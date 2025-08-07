"Maa Ganga At My Doorstep": UP Cop Becomes Internet Sensation For Worshipping Floodwater In Prayagraj

Amid flood-like conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer in Prayagraj has become a viral sensation after sharing videos of himself embracing the Ganga - even as it inundated his home. Sub-inspector Chandradeep Nishad shared multiple videos of himself joyfully embracing the floodwaters invading his home. In one of the videos, the cop is seen standing inside his house, still in uniform, performing puja and offering flowers to the floodwater. "Jai Ganga Maiya ki! Main dhann hogya maa aap mere darwaaze pe dastak dene aayi. (I am blessed that you (Mother Ganga) have arrived on my doorstep)," he says with folded hands. The video has been viewed nearly 38 million times.

"Mother Ganga arrived at our house while leaving for duty this morning. Got blessings by worshipping Maa Ganga at my doorstep. Hail Mother Ganga," the cop wrote in the caption of the post.

In another video, the cop is seen standing waist-deep in water in his home. "Thousands go to her. I didn't have to go anywhere, she came to bless me," he says.

In a third clip, Mr Nishad is seen diving off from his first-floor window into the water, though he cautions viewers not to imitate him. In another video, he jumps into the floodwater from the second floor of his house along with two young women. His caption reads: "Humari chhoriyan chhoro see kamm hai ke? (Are our girls any less than boys?) Jai Ganga Maiya."

According to his Instagram bio, Mr Nishad is a national-level swimmer. He is currently posted as a personal security officer at the Allahabad High Court. His aquatic antics have divided the internet. While some praised the cop's spirit, others raised valid concerns.

"India is the only country which celebrates rivers by creating more water pollution! To respect holy rivers we must clear their pathways, basins, stop dumping waste-water, treat them like rivers...! Jai Hind, Jai Ganga!" wrote one user in the comments.

"I understand it's your emotions and immense respect for holy Ganga. But please, please don't be an add-on. It's already polluted enough," commented another.

"Aqua Man of Prayagraj," sarcastically wrote a third user. "Ganga ma home delivery kar rahi hai paap dhone ke liye," said another.