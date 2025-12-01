Who Was Vijay Sheoran, 30-Year-Old Indian Student Stabbed In England

An Indian student was fatally stabbed in a street attack in Worcester, central England, on November 25. Vijay Kumar Sheoran, 30, was found with severe injuries on Barbourne Road in the early hours of last Wednesday. He later died in the hospital, according to authorities.

Police arrested five men on suspicion of murder, all of whom have been released on bail as investigations continue. A sixth man initially detained has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse offered condolences to the victim's family and asked anyone with information or footage from the area to come forward. The investigation is underway.

Who Was Vijay Kumar Sheoran?

Vijay Kumar Sheoran was a native of Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri district, Haryana.

According to reports, he resigned from his government job with the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year.

He left the position to pursue higher studies in the United Kingdom.

Sheoran was enrolled at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

He has a brother who has requested diplomatic intervention to ensure a thorough investigation into his death. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ravi Kumar has appealed for assistance to bring his body back to India. The family was “devastated by this unfortunate incident,” he wrote in the letter, as per The Tribune.

The letter added that the family was struggling with the “foreign procedures, legal formalities, documentation, and financial aspects” involved in repatriation. He requested the ministry to issue directions to the Indian High Commission in the UK for “immediate assistance” and to help with the necessary paperwork, coordination with authorities, and transportation so the body can be returned home.

Response From Haryana MLA

Haryana BJP MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan said he was shocked over Sheoran's “tragic death.” In a post on X, he urged the central and state governments to extend all possible assistance to the family, particularly in arranging the swift repatriation of the remains.

“We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable. My deepest condolences to the family. We stand firmly with them in this unbearable moment of grief,” he wrote.