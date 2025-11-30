Indian Student, 30, Killed In UK Stabbing

A 30-year-old man, identified locally as an Indian student, was stabbed during a street attack in central England and later died of the serious injuries in hospital.

West Mercia Police on Friday issued an appeal for information from any witnesses to the attack in Worcester earlier in the week.

While the UK police are yet to formally identify the victim, reports from India have named him as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

"On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries," West Mercia Police said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues," the statement added.

A sixth man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.

West Mercia's Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said the force's thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died, as he appealed for information.

"Over the course of the last few days my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life," said Holehouse.

"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed.

"The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation," he said.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries to please come forward, however insignificant you feel it may be; it could be a vital piece of information," he added.

Meanwhile, Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan took to social media to condole the loss of life and offer support to the family at their "unbearable moment of grief".

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom," he said.

I urged the Indian government to "intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family - especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India", he said.

"We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable, he added.

