Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Attempted Murder After UK Train Stabbing

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, named Anthony Williams from Peterborough in central England, was also charged with actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in connection with the incident on Saturday evening.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a knife over a separate incident in London on the same day, a statement said.

Tracy Easton of the Crown Prosecution Service said the investigation had involved a "huge volume of evidence, including CCTV".

"We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday's train have had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected," she said.

Williams will appear in court in Peterborough later.

Ten people were initially taken to the hospital, with four discharged shortly after.

One of the people wounded in the attack, a member of the rail staff who was on the train and tried to stop the attacker, remains in a life-threatening condition.

