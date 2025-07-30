Tsunami Safety Guide: Warning Signs, Survival Tips, Dos And Don'ts

- Tsunami alerts were issued after an 8.8-magnitude quake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
- Waves up to four metres hit Russia's eastern coast, prompting evacuations and warnings
- Japan advised nearly nine lakh people in 130 coastal towns to move to higher ground
Tsunami alerts were issued across the Pacific after a massive earthquake rocked Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The 8.8-magnitude undersea quake sent waves up to four metres high into Russia's eastern coastline, setting off evacuations and warnings across the region. In Japan, authorities issued advisories in over 130 coastal towns, urging nearly nine lakh people to move to higher ground.
Tsunami watches were also issued in parts of the US, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii. The waves that eventually reached Japan were much smaller than anticipated, measuring around 1 to 1.3 feet, and were observed in areas such as Hokkaido and Ishinomaki. No major damage has been reported.
What Is A Tsunami?
Tsunami means "harbour wave" in Japanese. It is a series of large sea waves caused primarily by sudden movements of the ocean floor, usually due to undersea earthquakes. Other causes can include volcanic eruptions, landslides, or even meteorite impacts.
Signs Of A Tsunami
- Strong or long earthquakes
- A sudden rise or fall in ocean water
- A loud roar from the sea
- Water quickly pulling away from the shore
What To Do Before A Tsunami
- Know if you live in a tsunami risk zone
- Learn your local evacuation routes
- Choose a safe shelter on high ground or far inland
- Make an emergency communication plan with your family
- Sign up for local alerts and warnings
- Keep emergency supplies ready
- Practice evacuation drills regularly
What To Do During A Tsunami Warning
According to the UNESCO and the Red Cross,
- If there is an earthquake, drop, cover, and hold on
- When the shaking stops, go to high ground immediately
- Do not wait for an official alert if you see natural warning signs
- Stay away from beaches and rivers
- If you are in a boat, go to deep water or inland (follow local advice)
What To Do After A Tsunami
- Listen to local officials before returning home
- Avoid flooded areas and damaged roads
- Do not touch electrical equipment in wet areas
- Watch out for falling debris and unstable buildings
- Stay away from dirty floodwater, it may be contaminated
- Use text or social media to check on loved ones
- Take photos of property damage for insurance
What Not To Do After A Tsunami
- Don't wait at the shore to watch the waves
- Don't return to the coast until the "all clear" is given
- Don't assume one wave means it is over. More can come
- Don't try to surf or swim in a tsunami
