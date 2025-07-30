Tsunami Safety Guide: Warning Signs, Survival Tips, Dos And Don'ts

Tsunami alerts were issued across the Pacific after a massive earthquake rocked Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The 8.8-magnitude undersea quake sent waves up to four metres high into Russia's eastern coastline, setting off evacuations and warnings across the region. In Japan, authorities issued advisories in over 130 coastal towns, urging nearly nine lakh people to move to higher ground.

Tsunami watches were also issued in parts of the US, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii. The waves that eventually reached Japan were much smaller than anticipated, measuring around 1 to 1.3 feet, and were observed in areas such as Hokkaido and Ishinomaki. No major damage has been reported.

What Is A Tsunami?

Tsunami means "harbour wave" in Japanese. It is a series of large sea waves caused primarily by sudden movements of the ocean floor, usually due to undersea earthquakes. Other causes can include volcanic eruptions, landslides, or even meteorite impacts.

Signs Of A Tsunami

Strong or long earthquakes

A sudden rise or fall in ocean water

A loud roar from the sea

Water quickly pulling away from the shore

What To Do Before A Tsunami

Know if you live in a tsunami risk zone

Learn your local evacuation routes

Choose a safe shelter on high ground or far inland

Make an emergency communication plan with your family

Sign up for local alerts and warnings

Keep emergency supplies ready

Practice evacuation drills regularly

What To Do During A Tsunami Warning

According to the UNESCO and the Red Cross,

If there is an earthquake, drop, cover, and hold on

When the shaking stops, go to high ground immediately

Do not wait for an official alert if you see natural warning signs

Stay away from beaches and rivers

If you are in a boat, go to deep water or inland (follow local advice)

What To Do After A Tsunami

Listen to local officials before returning home

Avoid flooded areas and damaged roads

Do not touch electrical equipment in wet areas

Watch out for falling debris and unstable buildings

Stay away from dirty floodwater, it may be contaminated

Use text or social media to check on loved ones

Take photos of property damage for insurance

What Not To Do After A Tsunami