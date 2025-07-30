Russia Earthquake, Tsunami LIVE Updates: An earthquake of magnitude 8.8 - one of the world's strongest-struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, generating a tsunami of up to 4 metres (13 feet), damaging buildings, and prompting evacuation warnings in the area several areas in Japan and the United States. "Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a kindergarten was damaged due to strong tremors.
The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor, Valery Limarenko. A tsunami with a height of 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) was also recorded in parts of Kamchatka.
A tsunami wave of about 30 centimetres (about 1 foot) also reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Trenours also set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for coastal areas of Alaska, Hawaii, Chile, the Solomon Islands and south toward New Zealand. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Ecuador.
The quake was about 119 kilometers (74 miles) away from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Here are the LIVE Updates of The Russia Earthquake, Tsunami In The US, Japan, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand:
Russia Tsunami News LIVE: Peru Issues Tsunami Warning
The Peru Navy said a Tsunami warning was issued in south American country after powerful quake off Russian coast.
Russia Tsunami LIVE Updates: Hawaii and Oregon warn residents of potential damage
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.
“Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning stated. The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.
July 30, 2025
Russia Earthquake LIVE: Russian Regions Report Quake Damage
The quake caused damage to buildings and cars swayed in the streets in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which also had power outages and mobile phone service failures. Russian news agencies quoting the regional Health Ministry saying several people sought medical help in Kamchatka after the earthquake, but no serious injuries were reported.
The quake caused damage to buildings and cars swayed in the streets in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which also had power outages and mobile phone service failures. Russian news agencies quoting the regional Health Ministry saying several people sought medical help in Kamchatka after the earthquake, but no serious injuries were reported.
US Tsunami Warning LIVE: At What Time Tsunami Will Hit US Coasts
It’s still unclear how big the tsunami would be in any of these locations. But if there is a tsunami, these are the estimated arrival times from the US tsunami warning centers.
The first tsunami waves are already arriving in Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands.
Kodiak, Alaska, expected arrival time is around 12:20 a.m. ET.
Southeast Alaska expected arrival time is around 12:45–1:55 a.m. ET.
Hawaii expected arrival time is around 1:15 a.m. ET.
Washington and Oregon arrivals are expected to start between 2:35 and 2:55 a.m. ET.
Northern California arrivals are expected to begin 2:50 a.m. ET, reaching San Francisco Bay around 3:40 a.m. ET and Southern California coastlines around 4 a.m. ET.
Russia Earthquake LIVE: Video Shows Moment When Tsunami Sweeps Across Kuril Islands
🚨🌊 WATCH: Tsunami hits Severo-Kurilsk coast— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 30, 2025
📹 Social media users are sharing videos showing tsunami waves striking the coastal zone of Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, after a powerful earthquake off the Kamchatka coast. https://t.co/KGjkah43Xe pic.twitter.com/i8wa2FdKYi
Russia Earthquake LIVE: Why Kamchatka Is Called "Ring Of Fire"?
Kamchatka and Russia's Far East sit on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geologically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The Russian Academy of Sciences said it was the strongest quake to hit the region since 1952.
"However, due to certain characteristics of the epicentre, the shaking intensity was not as high ... as one might expect from such a magnitude," said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service, on Telegram.
“Aftershocks are currently ongoing ... Their intensity will remain fairly high. However, stronger tremors are not expected in the near future. The situation is under control.”
Russia Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami Alert In Alaska, Washington And California
The National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands, and a watch for portions of the West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington, and Hawaii.
The advisory also includes a vast swath of Alaska’s coast line, including parts of the panhandle.
Kamchatka Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami Alert Issued In Parts Of US, Chile And Japan
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters (yards) above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.
Russia Earthquake Update: What Is A Tsunami
Tsunami alerts were issued across much of the Pacific on Wednesday after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east. A tsunami is a shock of water that spreads through the sea, usually triggered by a strong earthquake beneath the ocean floor.
The sudden, violent movement of the Earth's crust can thrust up or drive down a section of the seabed -- with the rift displacing vast quantities of water that move as waves.
Tsunamis radiate in all directions from their source and can cover enormous distances, sometimes at the speed of a jet plane.
They are a rare phenomenon but can create dangerously powerful currents and cause deadly flooding in coastal areas.
Kamchatka Earthquake LIVE: Mexico Warns People To Avoid Pacific Beaches After Tsunami Alert
Mexico mobilized authorities at all levels of government to keep its population away from Pacific beaches due to a tsunami warning Tuesday, after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Russia.
The Mexican Navy warned that strong currents are expected at port entrances from Baja California in the northwest to Chiapas in the south of Mexico.
Tsunami Hits Russia, Japan: Understanding Its Causes, Impacts earthquake latest news
Tsunami alerts were issued across much of the Pacific on Wednesday after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east.
Russia Earthquake LIVE: New Zealand Warns Of "Strong, Unusual Currents"
New Zealand authorities issued warnings of “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” along coastlines throughout the country. The alert by the government emergency management agency said people should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas, and away from harbors, marinas, rivers and estuaries.
New Zealand is in the South Pacific and about 6,000 miles from the epicenter.
Kamchatka Earthquake LIVE: 8.8 Quake Strongest In Over A Decade
The 8.8 magnitude earthquake appeared to be the strongest anywhere in the world since the March 2011 earthquake off northeast Japan that measured 9.0 magnitude and caused a massive tsunami that set off meltdowns at a Fukushima nuclear power plant. Only a few stronger earthquakes have ever been measured around the world.
Russia Earthquake LIVE: First Tsunami Of 1 Foot Observed In Japan
The first tsunami from a huge earthquake off Russia's far east that sparked warnings around the Pacific was observed in northern Japan, measuring around 30 centimetres (one foot), broadcaster NHK reported.
The wave hit the main northern island of Hokkaido, with NHK warning that subsequent waves could be much higher.
Japan's weather agency said earlier that waves of up to three metres were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka.
Russia Tsunami LIVE: Tsunami Floods Port Town In Russia's Far Rast
A tsunami hit Russia's far east coast on Wednesday, flooding a port town home to around 2,000 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said.
"The tsunami flooded parts of the port town of Severo-Kurilsk ... The population has been evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.
A video posted on Russian social media appeared to show buildings in the town submerged in sea water.
Japan Tsunami LIVE: Workers At Stricken Fukushima Nuclear Plant Evacuated
Workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan were evacuated Wednesday after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific.
"We have evacuated all workers and employees" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant -- which went into meltdown after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 -- a spokeswoman for plant operator TEPCO told AFP, adding that "no abnormality" had been observed at the site.
Russia Kamchatka earthquake, Tsunami Warning Japan US: Videos Show Moment 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Russia's Kamchatka: Buildings Shaking, Furniture Crashing
A powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, triggering a Pacific Ocean tsunami warning.
Kamchatka Earthquake LIVE: Stay Safe, Says Trump Amid Tsunami Alert In Parts Of US
"Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE," US President Donald Trump said in a post on X
Russia Earthquake LIVE: Quake Off Russia's Far East Was Region's "Strongest Since 1952"
An 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east coast early Wednesday was the region's strongest since 1952, with aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude possible, the regional seismic monitoring service said.
"The strongest earthquake since 1952 has just occurred in the Kamchatka seismic zone ... Given the scale of the event, strong aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 7.5 should be expected," Kamchatka's geophysical service said on Telegram.