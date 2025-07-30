Russia Earthquake, Tsunami LIVE Updates: An earthquake of magnitude 8.8 - one of the world's strongest-struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, generating a tsunami of up to 4 metres (13 feet), damaging buildings, and prompting evacuation warnings in the area several areas in Japan and the United States. "Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a kindergarten was damaged due to strong tremors.

The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor, Valery Limarenko. A tsunami with a height of 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) was also recorded in parts of Kamchatka.

A tsunami wave of about 30 centimetres (about 1 foot) also reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Trenours also set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for coastal areas of Alaska, Hawaii, Chile, the Solomon Islands and south toward New Zealand. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Ecuador.

The quake was about 119 kilometers (74 miles) away from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Here are the LIVE Updates of The Russia Earthquake, Tsunami In The US, Japan, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand: