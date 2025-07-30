Estimated Tsunami Timings For Hawaii, California, Washington

The Pacific region is on tsunami alert after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern coast. Alaska and Hawaii, as well as the entire US West Coast, are bracing for violent waves. "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way," said President Donald Trump.

While it's still unclear how big the tsunami could be, warning centres in the US have shared estimated times when the country's coasts may be hit. Check live updates

Alaska's western Aleutian Islands are already witnessing the first tsunami waves, while Kodiak in Alaska expects it to arrive around 12:20 am ET (9:50 am IST). Southeast Alaska is expected to see the arrival of the tsunami around 12:45 am-1:55 am ET (10:15 am-11:25 am IST).

In Hawaii, where tsunami sirens have been blaring, the expected arrival time is around 1:15 am ET (11:25 am IST).

"We expect significant damage along the coastlines. We pray that we don't lose any of our loved ones. That's why we have to be very safe," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told a press conference. Emergency shelters in Hawaii County have either opened or are being opened, it added.

In Washington and Oregon, also on alert, the arrival of tsunami waves is estimated to begin between 2:35 am and 2:55 am ET (12:05 am-12:25 pm IST).

The arrival in Northern California is expected to begin at 2:50 am ET (12:20 pm) and reach the San Francisco Bay around 3:40 am ET (1:10 pm), and Southern California coastlines around 4 am ET (1:30 pm).

A tsunami advisory is in effect for all coastal regions in the Bay Area and Central Coast, including San Francisco and San Pablo Bays, according to the National Weather Service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dangerous currents and waves are possible, it has warned, urging people to stay away from the beaches and waterways until local officials say otherwise.

In a similar advisory, NSW Los Angeles said rising water levels and strong currents may affect all beach areas, especially harbours and marinas. "Tsunamis typically arrive as a series of waves, which can be dangerous for many hours after the first wave," it warned.

The Indian mission in San Francisco has advised Indians in California and other states on the US West Coast to avoid coastal areas, move to higher grounds if a tsunami warning is issued, follow local alerts, and prepare for emergencies.